We are now seeing the dangerous consequences of Albany’s criminal-justice “reforms.”. As The Post reported Saturday, street violence has killed 21 children under the age of 18 just this year. Experts note that the closing of in-person school during the pandemic and the general upheaval of lockdowns led to more young people being enlisted into gangs. But those gangs also took tragic advantage of recent Raise the Age laws, part of which allows and often requires judges to send even violent crimes to family court.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO