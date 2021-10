50 Cent's television empire continues to grow with each series he lays his fingerprints on. Power has now turned into an entire universe with several spin-offs following key characters in the series. However, it's the story of the Black Mafia Family that many fans have been anticipating. A few weeks ago, the debut of BMF finally hit Starz and fans have been praising the show, so far. Fif grabbed the sons of Big Meech and Southwest T to play the roles of the BMF leaders.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 6 HOURS AGO