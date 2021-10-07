CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Tom Morello Used to ‘Disavow’ Jimi Hendrix Because of Racist Comparisons

By Philip Trapp
Z94
Z94
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Is known to rock fans as an active seeker of truth and justice — on top of the renown for his expressive guitar showmanship, of course. It all goes hand-in-hand for the 57-year-old Rage Against the Machine guitarist, who drops his new solo album The Atlas Underground Fire this month.

z94.com

Comments / 0

Related
MetalSucks

Tom Morello Defends His Friendship with Ted Nugent

The friendship between liberal activist Tom Morello and conservative whacko Ted Nugent is unlikely, but the Rage Against the Machine guitarist explained earlier this year that the two are pals who regularly exchange birthday pleasantries and have a lot more in common than you’d think. Morello has now doubled down...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Tom Morello: ‘We came within a baby’s breath of a fascist coup in the US’

Has made more than 20 albums, as a founding member of Rage Against the Machine – the political rap-rock band who have sold 16m records, and whose 1992 track Killing in the Name has become a perennial protest anthem – and of the bands Audioslave and Prophets of Rage. He also plays solo under the name the Nightwatchman, and has toured with Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band. His unique approach to the guitar, which he has self-deprecatingly described as “making R2-D2 noises”, has led to him regularly being voted as one of the greatest guitar players of all time. His latest album, The Atlas Underground Fire (released on 15 October), features a series of collaborations recorded in lockdown – with Springsteen, Eddie Vedder, Damian Marley and Bring Me the Horizon, among others. He is a celebrated “nonsectarian socialist” political activist, famed for performing at demonstrations – he played at Occupy events across the US and Europe – and a co-founder of the nonprofit “social justice” organisation Axis of Justice.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ted Nugent
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Sharon Osbourne Says She and Husband Ozzy Osbourne Used to ‘Beat the S—t Out of Each Other’

Sharon Osbourne opened up about her nearly 40-year marriage to Ozzy Osbourne, revealing they didn’t always get along as well as they do now. “Our fights were legendary,” the former Talk cohost, 68, told the Daily Mail in an interview published on Tuesday, September 14. “We would beat the s—t out of each other. It stopped maybe 20 years ago, but we had a good run.”
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

DaBaby Gets Apology From Married Woman Who Claimed He Hit On Her

DaBaby was accused of hitting on a married woman, who ironically goes by MrsLaTruth on Instagram. Apparently, that wasn’t “La Truth” and the woman is now walking back the allegations. On Saturday (October 4), the woman shared a post to her Instagram Stories, apologizing for creating extra drama for the...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Relations#Black People#Nme#M Kenyan#Republican#Nra
Hello Magazine

Sir Paul McCartney moves fans with very rare family photo

Sir Paul McCartney marked a poignant family milestone this week and chose to share a rare photo from his childhood with fans in honour of the occasion. The Beatles icon, 79, posted a black-and-white snapshot showing him as a little boy on the beach with his mother. WATCH: Paul McCartney...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Ultimate Classic Rock

Tom Morello Says the Problem With the Rock Hall Is ‘Procedural’

Has voiced his thoughts regarding the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, stating that the institution’s problems are largely “procedural.”. “The reason why they let me in the room is because I complained so much about how horrible the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was,” Morello explained during an appearance on the Tuna on Toast podcast, noting that he’s become actively involved with the Hall in recent years. “To their credit, they let me in to have a voice at that table.” While Morello said he’s “advocated for a number of bands that have gotten in that might not have otherwise had that voice,” he remains frustrated that many worthy acts continue to be left out.
CELEBRITIES
Z94

Z94

Lawton, OK
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Z94 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lawton, Oklahoma. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://z94.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy