Robert Austin Yerks, 1952 – 2021

Robert’s was a life defined by art. It was the lens through which he saw the world and every moment held the opportunity to create, to invent, to imagine, to share. He studied at the Maryland Institute of Art, the Corcoran Museum School and The Evergreen State College where he received a B.A. in Fine Arts and Linguistics. Later, he and his wife started the Shenandoah River Pottery in Luray, Virginia, and made pots for four years before moving to Waitsfield in 1982. They founded Marketing Arts and Robert designed marketing materials for many of The Valley’s businesses, though his real love was designing books. Robert was a conceptual artist, but he was never confined to any one movement or medium. There was no aspect of life to which he did not apply his creative sensibilities and attention to detail.