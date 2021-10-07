CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why we need to combat Critical Race Theory

By Editorials
Madison County Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcross America a radical ideology is taking hold. Critical race theory argues that the United States is founded on racial supremacy and oppression. Instead of viewing each American as an individual, critical race theory teaches people to regard one another as either an oppressor or one of the oppressed. A form of Marxism, critical race theory categorizes society not by class, but by race. It is an inherently divisive ideology.

onlinemadison.com

Related
manhattan-institute.org

Left-Leaning Media’s Latest Lies about Critical Race Theory

Over the past year, the left-leaning media have peddled the narrative that an emotional constellation of “white resentment,” “white fragility,” “white rage” and “white fear” drives opposition to critical race theory in America’s public schools. Now NBC News claims it can prove it. In a long story featuring analysis of...
SOCIETY
AMA

Prioritizing Equity video series: Critical race theory & intersectionality

In this Oct. 4, 2021, Prioritizing Equity discussion, join AMA Chief Health Equity Officer, Aletha Maybank, MD, MPH, and leaders across a continuum of disciplines for a special discussion on critical race theory and its applications to the field of health equity. Panel. Malika Sharma, MD, MEd—Division of Infectious Diseases,...
HEALTH
Derrick

Conservative Koch network disavows critical race theory bans

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — As conservative political groups mobilize to ban in schools what they call critical race theory, one prominent backer of Republican causes and candidates is notably absent. Leaders in the network built by the billionaire Koch family say they oppose government bans and efforts to recall...
POLITICS
Person
Douglas Carswell
Person
Christopher Columbus
thecherrycreeknews.com

Critical race theory debate hits CU Board of Regents with Ganahl resolution

At a University of Colorado Board of Regents committee meeting on Tuesday, the political discourse over critical race theory was front and center — and featured a candidate for governor. CU Regent Heidi Ganahl, who recently jumped into the Republican gubernatorial primary, proposed a resolution that would have banned university...
COLLEGES
TheConversationCanada

'History wars' in the U.S. and Canada provoked by a racial reckoning with the past

History students across Canadian universities want to see a better world. They are passionate and deeply concerned about social injustice and how they might study a more inclusive past. I should know. I’ve got many of them in my classes. But in order to get there, we need to avoid getting into what some historians call the “history wars.” As political scientist David B. Macdonald writes, these “wars” are “debates over collective memory within a national territory” in settler colonial societies like Canada and the United States. They can devolve into uncontrollable ideological, ethnic and generational divisions. Recent movements against institutional...
SOCIETY
Post-Crescent

Critical race theory makes some people uncomfortable. We should teach it in Wisconsin schools anyway.

Who is responsible for teaching children about race and racism?. Is it the responsibility of parents? Schools? Society?. Actually, it’s all of the above. I mostly learned about the evils of racism from my family. My parents and my grandparents passed on their experiences. They owned the Ebony Black Encyclopedia set, had books by famous Black authors, and shared their personal stories.
WISCONSIN STATE
#Race#Critical Race Theory#Critical Theory#Columbus Day#American
The Independent

FBI ordered to combat threats against schools amid conservative freakout on critical race theory and masks

The Justice Department is responding to a wave of angry protests at school boards across the country, as education officials and teachers face the wrath of conservative parents opposed to the supposed teaching of “critical race theory” and mask mandates.A memorandum from Merrick Garland, the US attorney general, on Tuesday directed FBI officials to meet with state and local leaders to address “ harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school board members, teachers and workers in our nation’s public schools”.As the agency plans to address the rising threats of violence towards teachers and others in the coming days,...
EDUCATION
Asia Media

Law professor Kimberlé Crenshaw recognized for her work on critical race theory

Kimberlé Crenshaw, the Promise Institute Professor of Human Rights at UCLA School of Law, has received a lifetime service award from the Association of American Law Schools. The triennial award is the association&#rsquo;s highest honor and was given to Crenshaw in recognition of her establishment of the concept of intersectionality and advancement of critical race theory.
SOCIETY
