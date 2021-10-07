Why we need to combat Critical Race Theory
Across America a radical ideology is taking hold. Critical race theory argues that the United States is founded on racial supremacy and oppression. Instead of viewing each American as an individual, critical race theory teaches people to regard one another as either an oppressor or one of the oppressed. A form of Marxism, critical race theory categorizes society not by class, but by race. It is an inherently divisive ideology.onlinemadison.com
Comments / 0