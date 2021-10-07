On Call: The Venn Diagram of Parenting and Doctoring

This morning, I had to hold my 5-year-old daughter still while we tested her for Covid. In and of itself, having to hold a child still is not a terribly noteworthy event. It can be hard for small children to keep still -- at the doctor's office, during school plays and graduations, even sometimes during a home movie. You have to pull them into your lap, reassure them, distract them with prizes, or sometimes even wander down the perilous, slippery slope of electronic devices.