A card shower is being planned for Dale and Karen Dyke who will be celebrating their 60thwedding anniversary on October 22, 1961. They were married at the West Union Zion Lutheran Church. Those wishing to help them celebrate may send cards and best wishes to the couple at: 28991 State St., Eldorado, IA 52175.

