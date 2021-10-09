CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chivas vs. Leon: Saturday's match postponed after fights, shooting at San Jose's PayPal Park

By Jobina Fortson, Dustin Dorsey
ABC7 News Bay Area
ABC7 News Bay Area
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fkMy4_0cL7fxlI00
EMBED <> More Videos 8 arrested after fights, shooting outside PayPal Park in SJ

The match will be rescheduled for early 2022.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- After multiple fights and a shooting following an Earthquakes game at PayPal Park Thursday, the Earthquakes have postponed a friendly between Liga MX teams.

The match between Chivas de Guadalajara and Club Leon scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9 will now take place sometime in early 2022, the Earthquakes said in a statement.

"The safety and security of all guests at PayPal Park is and will remain the club's top priority," the statement said, in part.

The club says all tickets purchased for Saturday's match will carry over to the future date.

Fans can also get a refund within the next 30 days at the original point of purchase.

More information about the rescheduled date will be announced later, the Earthquakes said.

Previous report as follows:

San Jose police are investigating after violence broke out following Thursday night's Earthquakes soccer game at PayPal Stadium.

Multiple fights broke out and at least one shooting was reported at the stadium and surrounding lots.

Eight people were arrested, including at least one for firearms violations.

The San Jose Earthquakes welcomed in Cruz Azul from Mexico in an international friendly match, but the action off the field ended up being anything but kind.

For fans it could only be described as chaos.

"I'm a Quakes season ticket holder and it wasn't like anything I've ever seen in the past," Karl Katona said.

More than 40 officers were at the stadium and surrounding parking lots and an unlawful assembly was declared.

One person suffered a grazing bullet wound. Officials say more than one person was taken to the hospital. None of the injuries are life-threatening.

"Because of the chaotic nature of the incident itself, we're looking for additional victims or people who saw something happen or have video evidence of someone assaulting other people and come forward to our detectives because the case is still under investigation," SJPD officer Steve Aponte said.

Police say it may have been the moment in the game where a fan ran onto the field and punched a San Jose player that ignited the events in the parking lot.

This and the overall rowdiness of the crowd made season ticket holder Karl Katona begin to worry about what may happen post-game.

He's happy he made the call to leave the game early.

"We just had a feeling that this was a little rowdier than anything I've seen in 25 years going to Quakes games," Katona said. "I've been to countless Earthquakes games since I was a little boy and this was the craziest I've ever seen it. I've never had an issue in the past, I've never felt unsafe and I've never left a game early before last night. So, I still think games are safe to go to, last night was just a little bit of an exception."

The Earthquakes don't play here at home again until next weekend, but there is a scheduled match between two international opponents tomorrow night at PayPal.

San Jose Police say they will work with park management to prevent a situation like last night from happening at future events.

"If it's still a go, obviously we will provide additional security needs as they require them," Ofc. Aponte said. "That's part of the process of working with park staff themselves to ensure that we have that safe environment for everybody to enjoy."

SJPD will also work with the staff on proper security screening measures and ways to make sure fans are not overserved.

They also want security to seek out fans breaching the code of conduct in the stadium early to avoid further issues.

IN THIS ARTICLE
sjearthquakes.com

MATCH RECAP: San Jose falls to LAFC in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – The San Jose Earthquakes fell to LAFC 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Banc of California Stadium. LAFC got on the board very early, taking a 1-0 lead in the third minute. Cristian Arango played a back-heel pass into the path of Danny Musovski, who scored from close range.
MLS
