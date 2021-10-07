Greta Eileen McGee, 84, of Louisville passed away at 7:09 p.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at the Fireside House in Centralia, Illinois. Greta was born on October 29, 1936, in Bible Grove Township, the daughter of John E. and Mattie J. (Webster) Hardin. She married Jack McGee on June 26, 1955, at the Methodist Church in Bible Grove and they shared 63 years of marriage before he preceded her in death on January 21, 2019. Greta was a homemaker and worked as a bus driver for the North Clay School District. Some of her interests included gardening and canning her produce, playing the piano and traveling to Branson to see some old country western stars. Greta was an excellent cook with some of her families’ favorites being fried chicken and chicken and noodles. Greta was a 4-H leader for many years and a member of the Old Union Church of Christ.