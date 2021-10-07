Emily Josephine Young, 88
Emily Josephine Young, 88, of Effingham, formerly of Strasburg, passed away at 10:27 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Brookstone Estates, Effingham, IL. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL with Mike Giertz officiating. Visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. The burial will be in Grace Cemetery, Strasburg, IL. Memorials may be given to Crossroad Cancer Care in Effingham or Strasburg Park Fund. Arrangements are by Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Strasburg, IL.
