Shelbyville, IL

Mindy Kathleen Mars, 60

By Effingham, IL / Effingham Radio
Effingham Radio
 5 days ago

Mindy Kathleen Mars, 60, of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 5:05 a.m. Tuesday, October 5, 2021, in St. John’s Hospital, Springfield, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 9, 2021, in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, Shelbyville, IL with Pastor Don Jefferies officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, October 8, 2021, in the funeral home. The burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Shelbyville, IL. Memorials may be given to the Shelby Co. Salvation Army or American Breast Cancer Foundation.

www.effinghamradio.com

