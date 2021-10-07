See how many nurses Tennessee will need by 2030

A perfect storm of factors taken all together could leave the world short of almost 5.7 million nurses by 2030, according to forecasts by Becker's Hospital Review. Issues in the United States contributing to this shortage include the baby boomer generation reaching retirement age, an increased need for health care as our population gets older, a lack of qualified educators, and the COVID-19 pandemic. While every state is feeling the effects of these factors, their intensity—and the amount to which they’ll affect the nursing supply—varies immensely.