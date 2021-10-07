Jacob Thomas Anderson: September 7, 1979-September 26, 2021

Jacob Thomas Anderson, 42, passed away too soon on September 26, 2021. He was born in Banbury, England, on September 7, 1979. Jake grew up in Oak Harbor, Washington, where he developed a love for the outdoors. He lived his days to the fullest, enjoying camping, water sports, rock climbing, snowboarding and, most of all, fishing. He always sought knowledge and new experiences. Jake was fearless in whatever he did. More than anything, he cherished spending time with loved ones, especially his children.