The UNO concert and university bands put on their first performance of the semester on Thursday, Sept. 30. The students were required to have masks when not performing, and the university band started the performance at 7:30 p.m. with the concert band beginning at 8:10 p.m. The university band is a non-audition band, while for the concert band, all students must audition for their spot.

COLLEGES ・ 8 DAYS AGO