Chicago White Sox in 0-2 series hole after Game 2 loss against Houston Astros
The Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALDS after defeating the Chicago White Sox 9-4 in Game 2. The rollercoaster afternoon game saw four lead changes, including when the Houston Astros broke a 4-4 tie at the bottom of the seventh inning. The Astros scored four more times in the inning and went on to win 9-4 and take a commanding 2-0 series lead, leaving the White Sox in a series hole. Thursday's ALDS Game 1 left fans in a difficult spot as the Astros defeated the White Sox 6-1 in the series opener. That tough start didn't stop fans from showing up to watch Game 2 today. The White Sox have a shot at taking back the momentum when Game 3 is played in Chicago on Sunday. Some fans, especially those who work nearby, hope home-field advantage will pay off. "You depend on people to come out and be this, you know, be busy so that we can make money, and see the Sox give us a W," said Turtles Bar & Grill Employee Shelby Ronzio. "Hopefully, we get one on Sunday." Still, some are already looking forward to next year. "This was make or break today," said White Sox fan Carmen Ronzio. "This is it. I don't think they can win three in a row." RELATED: 2021 MLB playoffs: ESPN predictions from the wild-card games through the World Series
Comments / 0