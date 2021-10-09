Chicago White Sox in 0-2 series hole after Game 2 loss against Houston Astros

The Houston Astros took a 2-0 lead in the ALDS after defeating the Chicago White Sox 9-4 in Game 2.

The rollercoaster afternoon game saw four lead changes, including when the Houston Astros broke a 4-4 tie at the bottom of the seventh inning. The Astros scored four more times in the inning and went on to win 9-4 and take a commanding 2-0 series lead, leaving the White Sox in a series hole.

Thursday's ALDS Game 1 left fans in a difficult spot as the Astros defeated the White Sox 6-1 in the series opener. That tough start didn't stop fans from showing up to watch Game 2 today.

The White Sox have a shot at taking back the momentum when Game 3 is played in Chicago on Sunday. Some fans, especially those who work nearby, hope home-field advantage will pay off.

"You depend on people to come out and be this, you know, be busy so that we can make money, and see the Sox give us a W," said Turtles Bar & Grill Employee Shelby Ronzio. "Hopefully, we get one on Sunday."

Still, some are already looking forward to next year.

"This was make or break today," said White Sox fan Carmen Ronzio. "This is it. I don't think they can win three in a row."

White Sox ALDS schedule:

Game 1: Astros 6, White Sox 1

Game 2: Friday, Oct. 8, at Houston, first pitch at 1:07 p.m. CT

Game 3: Sunday, Oct. 10, at Guaranteed Rate Field, first pitch at 7:07 p.m. CT

Game 4: Monday, Oct. 11, at Guaranteed Rate Field (if necessary)

Game 5: Wednesday, Oct. 13, at Houston (if necessary)

White Sox ALDS Roster:

Pitchers: Dylan Cease, Lucas Giolito, Liam Hendriks, Craig Kimbrel, Michael Kopech, Reynaldo López, Lance Lynn, José Ruiz, Ryan Tepera, Aaron Bummer, Garrett Crochet and Carlos Rodón/

Catchers: Zack Collins and Yasmani Grandal

Infielders: José Abreu, Tim Anderson, Leury García, César Hernández, Danny Mendick, Yoán Moncada and Gavin Sheets

Outfielders: Adam Engel, Billy Hamilton, Eloy Jiménez, Luis Robert and Andrew Vaughn

Taxi Squad: INF Jake Burger, RHP Ryan Burr, RHP Matt Foster, LHP Jace Fry, INF Romy González, OF Brian Goodwin, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Evan Marshall and C Seby Zavala

RELATED COVERAGE: