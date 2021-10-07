CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fish the Edges for Fall Pike

By Steve Ryan
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorthern pike are cunning predators adept at feeding in packs, while also solitary assassins. In addition to their keen senses of sight, smell, feel (vibration), and hearing, they possess stealth, speed, and agility. They know how to use environmental and structural edges to ambush or concentrate prey. Edges may come in the form of inside or outside breaks in vegetation or open lanes on flats. Rock ledges and points are visually dramatic edges, while bottom content transitions are more difficult to discern.

