Video Games

Where to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK: Stock updates from all the major retailers

By Alex Lee
The Independent
 2 days ago

UPDATE: Nintendo Switch OLED bundles are in stock at Argos and Very . The standalone console is available via back order at ShopTo . Read on for more information.

In 2019, rumours of a new, beefed-up Switch had begun making the rounds on the internet. There were whispers that Nintendo was developing new components for an upgraded console. The Nintendo Switch “pro”, as the fans dubbed it, would get 4K support and a 1080p screen, the reports said , and it would be unveiled at the E3 gaming expo in 2021.

But when Nintendo’s E3 showcase came and went, without even a whiff of any new hardware – let alone an upgraded Switch console, gamers started to give up on the rumours of the next-gen device ever coming true.

Au contraire. On 6 July, three weeks after E3 ended, Nintendo surprised us all by announcing the Nintendo Switch OLED console. While it isn’t exactly the sparkly new, heavily-rumoured pro console, there is still a lot to get excited about. The new OLED model features a larger screen, enhanced audio, an improved dock and sports an all-new colourway – you can read our full review of the Switch OLED now.

It isn’t the first follow-up Nintendo has developed for the wildly popular original Switch (£279, Amazon.co.uk ), which was first released in 2017. Two years ago, the company debuted the Nintendo Switch lite, a handheld-only version (£194.47, Amazon.co.uk ). You can read our round-up of the best games consoles to find out how they differ.

The Switch OLED launched on 8 October and is available to buy at a handful of retailers. If you want to know who has stock right now, keep on reading.

Read more:

The console is quickly being snapped up by eager customers and, yes, likely stock scalpers as well, so not many retailers have stock available right now.

Where to buy Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK:

How to buy the Nintendo Switch OLED in the UK

Like Sony and Microsoft, Nintendo has been impacted by the global chip shortage, but it seems like in its first month of release, the Switch OLED didn’t face the same stock shortage as the PS5 and Xbox series X did when they were first launched. Not many retailers have the console available to buy in November right now.

Amazon

On 15 July, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch OLED went live at Amazon (£309.99, Amazon.co.uk ). After selling out in mid-August, the retailer found more stock in the back of its pocket on 19 October.

Currys

Currys went live with the Nintendo Switch OLED on 21 September. It costs £309 ( Currys.co.uk ).

Game

On 7 September, Game finally went live with a bunch of Nintendo Switch OLED bundles and standalone consoles. You can buy a white or neon Nintendo Switch OLED with a copy of Super Mario 3D World or Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for £349.99 ( Game.co.uk ). The white and neon consoles are also available to buy on their own, without any games, for £309.99 ( Game.co.uk ). It last restocked the console on 13 October.

Argos

Argos went live with the Nintendo Switch OLED standalone on 15 August, but it had already sold out by the end of the day.

The last restock took place on 18 November, with the retailer adding two bundles with Lego Marvel Superheroes and a twin screen protector pack (£349.99, Argos.co.uk ).

Smyths Toys

Smyths Toys stores are also selling the Nintendo Switch OLED. It last had a restock on 19 October. You can buy it for £309.99 ( Smythstoys.com ).

Simply Games

Simply Games has listed a Nintendo Switch OLED bundle with a copy of the new Metroid Dread game and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild . It is available to buy now for £399.99 ( Simplygames.com ).

Very

On 13 July, Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders went live at Very (£309.99, Very.co.uk ). It last restocked the console on 8 November with new Pokemon: Shining Pearl and Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond (£399.97, Very.co.uk ) and Metroid Dread (£349.98, Very.co.uk ) bundles. On 13 November, more Nintendo Switch OLED bundles with Super Mario 3D World , Bowser’s Fury , Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Mario Party Superstars were added to the retailer’s website.

Nintendo Store

On 13 September, Nintendo went live with standalone Switch OLED consoles and a raft of Switch OLED bundles, including one with Metroid Dread and a hard carrying pouch (£359.99, Nintendo.co.uk ), and others with The Legend of Zelda, Mario Golf, Super Mario 3D World and more. See them all here . It last restocked consoles on 22 October.

ShopTo

ShopTo went live with the Nintendo Switch OLED in early September. It restocked the console on back order on 18 November. It can be bought for £309.85 ( Shopto.net )

Tesco

Tesco doesn’t list the Nintendo Switch OLED online but the retailer regularly replenishes stock in-store. We would recommend popping in to your local Tesco megastore to find out if it has any consoles available.

Register your interest

Eager gamers are only able to register their interest on the BT Shop for now. We will update this page as soon as new retailers begin listing the console online, and when current retailers put the console online.

When is the Nintendo Switch OLED released and how much will it cost?

The Nintendo Switch – OLED model was released on 8 October, 2021. The release date coincided with the launch of the new Metroid Dread (special edition £79.99, Game.co.uk ) game. The Switch OLED on its own costs £309.99.

What are the Nintendo Switch OLED’s specs?

The Nintendo Switch OLED isn’t the massive upgrade we were hoping it would be. It isn’t a major update to the original console, and doesn’t have many of the standout features that were rumoured to be on the Nintendo Switch “pro”.

The flagship upgrade of the new OLED device is kind of in the name – it’s the organic light emitting diode display, of course. If you don’t know what OLED is, it’s a massive upgrade from LCD. Instead of relying on a backlight to produce the picture, the picture will be produced from light emitted from each individual pixel, giving you higher contrast levels.

Nintendo has also increased the size of the display, bumping it up from 6.62in to 7in. It should make those long handheld sessions less taxing on the eyes. On top of that, Nintendo has enhanced the audio, improved the dock by adding in a wired LAN port – for those who need faster gaming speeds – and increased the internal storage from 32GB to 64GB.

Sadly, there’s no 4K TV support when docked or even a 1080p display, as widely rumoured, plus the battery is the same size as it is on the original Nintendo Switch. The processor doesn’t seem to have been updated either.

There are two colourways to choose from: a new white version, which features white Joy-Con controllers, a black main unit and a white dock, and a neon red and blue version, which is the same as the original neon model, featuring neon red and neon blue Joy-Cons, a black main unit and a black dock.

Buy now

The Independent

