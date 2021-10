MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The Red Hot Chili Peppers have announced their 2022 World Tour which will bring them to South Florida. The 32-city global stadium tour kicks off on Saturday, June 4th at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain with stops in London, Paris, Dublin, Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, and Miami, to list a few. They will perform Tuesday Aug 30 at Hard Rock Stadium. The 2022 tour will mark the return of guitarist and all round cosmic musician John Frusciante to the group, as well as the band’s first ever stadium tour in the U.S. Red Hot Chili Peppers will perform their...

