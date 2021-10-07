Hy-Vee Dietitian Picks of the Month
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee Dietitian, Katie Schaeffer shows what the Dietitian Picks of the Month are. Daiya Cheese Shreds are a cheesey alternative for gluten, dairy, soy and lactose free diets. This cheese is rich, balanced and smooth making the cheese melt like dairy-based cheese. These shreds contain less saturated fat than regular dairy-based cheese shreds. Being 100 % plant-based as an option for topping pizza and making sandwiches, whisking into sauces, or making a creamy macaroni and cheese.www.kwqc.com
