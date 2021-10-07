CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Leng Tang-Ritchie, Pacific College VP, Published on Face the Current

 5 days ago

Dr. Leng Tang-Ritchie’s article “How Traditional Chinese Medicine Manages Anxiety & Stress” was recently published by Face the Current, an award-winning holistic lifestyle magazine. Tang-Ritchie is the Vice President of Clinical Education and Operations at Pacific College of Health and Science. She discussed the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had upon our long-term mental and physical stress responses, and how the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) approaches these issues.

ATHM Publishes Heidi Lovie, Pacific College Clinic Supervisor and Faculty Member, on Long COVID

Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine (ATHM) recently published Dr. Heidi Lovie, LAc, DACM‘s article “Gu Syndrome, Lurking Pathogens, and Long COVID: An Old Take on a New Disease”. Lovie, a clinic supervisor and faculty member at Pacific College’s New York campus, presents the uncertainty concerning long COVID: we don’t yet know which of a broad range of symptoms it may include or how to diagnose it; a duration that could run from weeks to even years; and the thus far near-total lack of treatments and guidelines for rehabilitation. Conventional medicine, although extremely successful at preventing main SARS-CoV-2 infection through both novel and traditional methods of vaccine production and a global inoculation rollout now numbering in the billions, so far has not yet made much headway with long COVID. Instead, perhaps, history may lead to better progress.
SAN DIEGO, CA
