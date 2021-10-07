Leng Tang-Ritchie, Pacific College VP, Published on Face the Current

Alternative Therapies in Health and Medicine (ATHM) recently published Dr. Heidi Lovie, LAc, DACM‘s article “Gu Syndrome, Lurking Pathogens, and Long COVID: An Old Take on a New Disease”. Lovie, a clinic supervisor and faculty member at Pacific College’s New York campus, presents the uncertainty concerning long COVID: we don’t yet know which of a broad range of symptoms it may include or how to diagnose it; a duration that could run from weeks to even years; and the thus far near-total lack of treatments and guidelines for rehabilitation. Conventional medicine, although extremely successful at preventing main SARS-CoV-2 infection through both novel and traditional methods of vaccine production and a global inoculation rollout now numbering in the billions, so far has not yet made much headway with long COVID. Instead, perhaps, history may lead to better progress.

