Leng Tang-Ritchie, Pacific College VP, Published on Face the Current
Dr. Leng Tang-Ritchie’s article “How Traditional Chinese Medicine Manages Anxiety & Stress” was recently published by Face the Current, an award-winning holistic lifestyle magazine. Tang-Ritchie is the Vice President of Clinical Education and Operations at Pacific College of Health and Science. She discussed the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had upon our long-term mental and physical stress responses, and how the traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) approaches these issues.www.pacificcollege.edu
Comments / 0