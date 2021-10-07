CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Mateo, CA

Robert (Bob) Clemens Plageman

San Mateo Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert (Bob) Clemens Plageman, 86, passed away peacefully in the early morning on September 17, 2021, in Stockton, CA. We believe he was ready to be reunited with his dearly departed wife, Karen, as he passed on the exact date she did a year earlier. Bob was born in San Mateo, CA on July 7, 1935 and enjoyed growing up there attending St. Catherine of Siena School, then Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose. After graduating college at Santa Clara University, Robert joined the army as an officer and helicopter pilot. During this time he met and then married Karen Sue Beck, in Germany on March 4, 1961. After seven years of military life, they eventually moved back to and spent the next 54 years together making their home in the San Mateo, CA area. Bob had a full life there where he worked for Zellerbach Paper Co. in South San Francisco for 30 years. He was involved and served in his community through volunteering his time with the church and Cursillo Retreats, supporting Karen’s and his children’s interests, all the while making time for his much loved hobby of model trains. Family and friends, near and far, will miss his easy smile, positive mindset, and keen sense of humor.

www.smdailyjournal.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Gruden ouster over emails marks latest stain on NFL

Jon Gruden’s resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders — spurred by sudden fallout from reporting by The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times on past emails in which the 58-year-old used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language — is the latest demerit for the National Football League, which frequently struggles with player and coach misconduct.
NFL
NBC News

Travelers crossing land borders into U.S. to face vaccine requirement

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is expected to announce new vaccination requirements Wednesday for legal travelers entering the U.S. from Canada and Mexico, according to senior administration officials who briefed the media about the plans. Beginning early next month, nonessential travelers, such as those entering for tourism or to visit...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Joaquin, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
City
Linda, CA
City
Lodi, CA
Local
California Obituaries
City
Stockton, CA
City
San Mateo, CA
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary for August, released Tuesday morning, found that the number of job openings took a breather from the record highs it has been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job. Job openings fell from a record of...
BUSINESS
The Hill

Texas governor opens new front on vaccine mandates

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is opening a new front in the war over vaccine mandates, setting up a showdown with the Biden administration. Abbott on Monday issued an executive order banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates by any “entity in Texas,” including private businesses. That order conflicts with a forthcoming federal regulation announced by President Biden to require that businesses with 100 or more employees ensure their workers are vaccinated or get tested weekly.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Catholic Church#Santa Clara University#Siena School#Zellerbach Paper Co
NBC News

Brooklyn Nets say Kyrie Irving will not play until vaccination status is resolved

The Brooklyn Nets benched superstar guard Kyrie Irving, one of the NBA's most prominent players not vaccinated against Covid-19, the team said Tuesday. “Given the evolving nature of the situation and after thorough deliberation, we have decided Kyrie Irving will not play or practice with the team until he is eligible to be a full participant," general manager Sean Marks said in a statement.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy