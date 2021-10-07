Robert (Bob) Clemens Plageman, 86, passed away peacefully in the early morning on September 17, 2021, in Stockton, CA. We believe he was ready to be reunited with his dearly departed wife, Karen, as he passed on the exact date she did a year earlier. Bob was born in San Mateo, CA on July 7, 1935 and enjoyed growing up there attending St. Catherine of Siena School, then Bellarmine College Preparatory in San Jose. After graduating college at Santa Clara University, Robert joined the army as an officer and helicopter pilot. During this time he met and then married Karen Sue Beck, in Germany on March 4, 1961. After seven years of military life, they eventually moved back to and spent the next 54 years together making their home in the San Mateo, CA area. Bob had a full life there where he worked for Zellerbach Paper Co. in South San Francisco for 30 years. He was involved and served in his community through volunteering his time with the church and Cursillo Retreats, supporting Karen’s and his children’s interests, all the while making time for his much loved hobby of model trains. Family and friends, near and far, will miss his easy smile, positive mindset, and keen sense of humor.