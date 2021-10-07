Jeanne Baxter
Loving wife, mother, and grandmother, Jeanne passed away on Sept. 20 after a short battle with cancer. A lifelong resident of Redwood City, Jeanne was born in Belmont and attended Lincoln Elementary, McKinley Middle, and Sequoia High School. She worked for the U.S. Navy in San Francisco, and then spent 10 years at Pabco Gypsum Board Building Materials doing clerical work. She met her husband Jim playing evening badminton at Sequoia in 1949 and they married in 1955.www.smdailyjournal.com
Comments / 0