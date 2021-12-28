ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manny Pacquiao’s next fight: Everything you need to know

Manny Pacquiao’s next fight may not be for a very long time after the Filipino sports icon recently retired from the squared circle. However, if you know boxing, you also know the legends can’t stay away from the fight game for too long and the beloved superstar likely won’t be much different from the greats that preceded him.

Who could Manny Pacquiao’s next fight be against?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43BeZJ_0cL4E29M00
Jan 19, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Manny Pacquiao after defeating Adrien Broner (not pictured) in a WBA welterweight world title boxing match at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Pacquiao won via unanimous decision. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Following his loss to welterweight champion Yordenis Ugas in August, “Pacman” decided to begin his campaign to become the next president of the Philippines in 2022. Of course, retirement from the fight game followed shortly after the current Filipino senator’s monumental decision.

Three ghosts that could chase to fight the “Pacman”: If his bid for the highest job in his homeland doesn’t pan out, and he makes his return to boxing, Terence Crawford , Canelo Alvarez , and Ugas could be waiting for him.

  • An Elite Relevancy Test: Crawford is one of the very best boxers on the planet, and he is still in pursuit of the monumental payday fighters of his caliber usually get. A fight with “Pac-Man” would score that. For Pacquiao, he would be a big underdog in a no-lose situation where he could gun for a massive upset, while adding another layer on his legendary legacy.
  • Spanish Cinnamon : It is a pie in the sky idea, but combat sports are all about making fights that people would watch, more so than just the best fighting the best. Two national icons like Pacquiao and Alvarez competing would surely draw interest and bank serious green backs even if it lacked real relevancy.
  • Revenge: Revenge is an easy motivator, and if there were one sure fire way to bring Pacquiao back to the fight game, it would be to avenge his loss to Ugas and not end his career with defeat.
Manny Pacquiao vs Yordenis Ugas recap

In August, Pacquiao stepped back into the ring, after two years away, at 42-years-old. Originally, he was set to face pound-for-pound superstar Errol Spence, Jr. However, a detached retina forced him out two weeks before the bout, and in stepped Cuban Olympic bronze medalist Yordenis Ugas . A man that would go on to stun many in the boxing community and upset the former eight-division world champion.

Father time always wins: Despite being a -360 favorite heading into the fight, the taller, longer, and seven years younger Ugas was able to outbox Pacquiao over 12 rounds, inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev. “Pacman” has somehow been able to hold father time at bay and remain an elite fighter in the sport for two decades. However, against the Cuban, it seemed like his age finally caught up with him.

  • Although a competitve fight, in the judges eyes Ugas was the clear victor. Winning on the cards with scores of 115-113, 116-112, 116-112
  • While Pacquiao threw twice as many punches as his opponent (815 to 405), Uguas was far more economical. Landing more total punches, jabs and power punches over the duration of the fight
  • With the last-minute change of opponent, the pay-per-view buys for the fight were much lower than hoped for at 200,000 buys
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h8u9g_0cL4E29M00
What makes Manny Pacquiao so popular?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dZBhl_0cL4E29M00
Aug 21, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada; Manny Pacquiao waves to fans after losing in a world welterweight championship bout in a decision to Yordenis Ugas at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Pacquiao has become a sports icon because of his rags to riches story of rising up from a life of poverty to becoming one of the most famous athletes on the planet. His blinding hand speed, uncanny power, and unorthodox footwork made him a perennial pound-for-pound star for many years. He has also transitioned into being a major political figure in his homeland. First by serving in the Filipino house of representatives then in being elected to the Senate in 2016.

The pugilistic ‘Pacman’

Manny the politician

  • In 2013, Pacquiao was elected to the house of representatives as a congressman in his home province of Sarangani
  • In that time, he has donated a great deal of his own money to help uplift the province. Which is one of the poorest in the country and has a poverty rate of 45%
  • In 2016, he earned over 16 million votes and was elected to one of the government’s 12 senate seats
  • In September, he announced his plans to attempt to become the next president of the Philippines
Manny Pacquiao’s net worth

Money is often one of the greatest measuring sticks for a fighter’s success. As of 2021, Pacquiao’s net worth is estimated to be as much as $375 million .

