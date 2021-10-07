2012 Providence Ct

Welcome to this beautifully appointed 3-level, walk-out townhome in Lakepointe. This home has a gorgeous, brand new kitchen (2021) with quartz counters, new 42-inch white cabinets, backsplash, and stainless-steel appliance suite. The brand new flooring runs throughout the main level, from the sunlit foyer and eat-in kitchen with a bay window through the open concept dining room and living room that sits on the back of the home. The recessed lighting (2021) through the main level brings a focus to the freshly painted home and crown molding. All of the bathrooms+-+G+Gtwo full and two half baths+-+G+Greceived an update as well. The upper level has new carpeting (2021) and the three bedrooms with the two full bathrooms+-+G+Gone in the primary bedroom and the other a hall bath. The lower level also features new flooring (2021) in the family room with a wood-burning fireplace and a half bath. The home is situated close to a lot of the community amenities such as the tennis courts and the pool. And the home is close to great commuting options: bus stops are less than a mile away, and just a few miles from the Burke VRE station. Across the road is Lake Royal. Zoned for top FCPS: Lake Braddock, Kings Glen, and Kings Park.

