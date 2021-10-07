CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
2012 Providence Ct

Winona Daily News
 6 days ago

ESTATE SALE 2012 Providence Court, Eau Claire Saturday, October 9th from 9:00 am - 4:00 pm This sale has something for everyone! Vintage items include large selection of cobalt blue glass including depression, trunks, Mojonnier glass bottles, canning colanders, cherry blossom bowl, Paramount phonograph, Feux Waterbury clock, lamp, Kamar dolls, blue Willow pieces, hamper, table & chairs, crystal, step stool, typewriter, desk, China sets, coffee table and large selection of vinyl albums. Collectible items include large selection of beer glasses including Walters & Leinies/toothpick holders/decorative plates/ash trays plus salt & pepeper shakers, Pez dispensers, teapots, china cups & saucers and shot glasses, Royal Haeger statues, and more. Furniture/home decor includes couches, chairs, bedroom set with headboard & footboard/nightstand/tall dresser/dresser with mirror, curio cabinets, foot stool, mirrors, display cabinet, marble top coffee table, end tables, plant stand, dining room table, side chairs, dressers, floor lamp, corner table, and different sized cabinets. The kitchen is packed with items such as Pyrex bowls, pots & pans, silverware sets, toasters, and cannister sets. Miscellaneous items include cut & polished agates, tools, decorative pillows, marbles, jewelry including necklaces/earrings/pins/bracelets/watches, CD's/8-track tapes/cassettes, blankets, afghans, rugs, bar, candle holders, beer steins, Pabst sign, vases, suitcases, men's clothing, pictures, frames, animal statues, plus many other items. Numbers will be given out one hour before the start of the sale. For the health and safety of everyone we will require unvaccinated people to wear a mask. All sales are final! We accept cash, debit and credit cards.

