CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Three home medical equipment and services provider licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61081 during 2021

By NW Illinois News
nwillinoisnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least three home medical equipment and services provider licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61081 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that...

nwillinoisnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
nwillinoisnews.com

Four registered certified public accountant licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61084 during 2021

At least four registered certified public accountant licenses are set to lapse in ZIP Code 61084 during 2021, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). Licenses will lapse unless they are renewed before their expiration date. IDFPR comprises several agencies, bureaus and commissions that influence business...
POLITICS
nwillinoisnews.com

2 professional licenses are set to lapse in Sterling during Q4

There are two professional licenses set to lapse in Sterling during the fourth quarter, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation (IDFPR). More than 99 percent of businesses in Illinois are considered small and more than 45 percent of the workforce in Illinois work for a small business, according to the U.S. Small Business Administration.
STERLING, IL
Best Life

If You Use This Medication, Throw It Away Now, FDA Says

It's often hard to tell if a new medication is working initially. In the first few days of using a new prescription, you may not notice significant improvements in the condition you're trying to treat. However, in the case of one common prescription, you may find yourself not only noticing changes in your condition, but serious health issues, as well. Now, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is telling customers to stop using this popular medication immediately. Read on to discover if your medication is affected and what to do if you have this prescription at home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Medical Equipment#Medical Supply#Zip Code#Idfpr#Highland Park Cv#Llc2021
BoardingArea

New Batch of Stimulus Checks Going Out This Week – Here is Who Gets It and What to Know

There is a new batch of stimulus money going out this week that will put billions of dollars in people’s accounts. Find out who gets it and what you should know. The latest batch of stimulus money is about to go out this week which means billions of dollars will be going into people’s bank accounts and some of it heading through the mail by check. Here is who gets this money and what you should know about it.
INCOME TAX
EatThis

This Popular Grocery Giant Is On a Downward Spiral and Losing Customers

Days may be numbered for a grocery delivery service that captured the hearts of millions of shoppers with the idea of eliminating food waste. According to Business Insider, Imperfect Foods is showing signs of a breakdown. After a round of mass layoffs this year, as well as several changes in leadership which precipitated a shift in the company ethos, several recently departed employees told the publication that the company seems to have lost its way.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Jenn Leach

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Best Life

If You Have This Milk at Home, Get Rid of It Now, FDA Says

Milk has long been heralded as a healthy drink, with popular ad campaigns and parents alike touting its benefits for building strong bones and providing essential vitamins and minerals. Unfortunately, if you've got one particular type of milk in your fridge, drinking it could do more harm than good, according to experts. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) is now cautioning against drinking this one kind of milk right now—read on to find out if you should be purging your fridge of this product.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

John Deere workers prepare for strike

Negotiations are down to the wire between Deere & Co. and union representatives as 10,000 of the company's employees represented by the United Auto Workers appear ready to strike at midnight on Wednesday. Contacts at Deere told FOX Business Wednesday evening that the talks are still ongoing and that they...
ECONOMY
dailyresearchnews.com

Researchers find Natural infection vs vaccination: difference in antibody responses

A study published in the journal Nature reported that natural viral infection can generate antibodies of greater duration and adaptability to the variants against the antibodies generated by vaccination. According to Michel Nussenzweig, professor in the laboratory of molecular immunology at Rockefeller University, this is due to the behavior of memory B cells (MBC).
SCIENCE
radioresultsnetwork.com

More Michigan Families Will Get Extra COVID Financial Payment

All Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits are receiving an additional monthly payment in October in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced today. More than 1.25 million Michiganders in close to 700,000 households will receive additional food assistance...
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Michigan Emergency Room Patients on Stretchers in Hallway

It's pretty bad when you can't go to a local Michigan hospital emergency room without being left on a stretcher because of over crowded rooms and hallways. That's what its come down to over the last several weeks. There is overcrowding at local emergency rooms including the Greater Lansing area.
MICHIGAN STATE
MarketWatch

AV company Aptiv issues revenue warning for 2021 due to COVID, supply-chain snags and chip shortage

Self-driving technology company Aptiv Plc warned that global vehicle production is now expected to come in at 79 million units in 2021, down from earlier guidance of 85 million, citing the combination of COVID-19 disruption, the global chip shortage and supply-chain issues. The Dublin-based company said for the third quarter, global vehicle production is expected to come in at about 18 million units, down from the 21 million units expected on Aug. 5, the last time it offered guidance. "Global vehicle production for the fourth quarter is currently expected to be approximately 20 million units, or a decrease of approximately 13% from the 23 million units expected previously," the company said in a statement. Aptiv is now expecting full-year revenue to range from $15.1 billion to $15.5 billion, down from prior guidance of $16.1 billion to $16.4 billion. The company will offer third-quarter earnings on Nov. 4. Shares were down 2.2% premarket, but have gained 27% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KATC News

Changes to Social Security benefits come 2022

The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that benefits are set to increase in 2022. As per the SSA, these benefit rates went up to complement the cost of living measured by the Department of Labor — the biggest boost to benefits for nearly 40 years since 1982.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy