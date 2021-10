UNITED STATES—This feels like a dangerous path that we might be traveling down in the country right now. The Coronavirus pandemic is nearing 2 years in action, and many companies, local, state and federal agencies are mandating that workers get vaccinated in order to keep their jobs. Now I get what people are going to say, you don’t have a right to a job and that is 100 percent correct, but mandating people to take a vaccine that they may not be certain about I find problematic.

