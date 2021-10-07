DEA agent killed in Tucson Amtrak Shooting
One law enforcement officer was killed and two others were injured Monday morning in a shooting at the Amtrak train station in Downtown Tucson. The incident occurred near 400 N. Toole Ave. around 8 a.m., when agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration boarded a passenger train as part of a periodic sweep for illicit substances and weapons. Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus stated during a press conference that the agents were part of a regional alliance between the DEA and the Tucson Police Department known as the Counter Narcotics Alliance.www.wildcat.arizona.edu
Comments / 0