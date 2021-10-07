Kathleen “Kathie” A. (Velka) Gainer, 71, passed away Oct. 6. She was born in Barberton Oct. 3, 1950 to the late Mike and Maria Velka and was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1968. She was a loving wife and mother. Kathie truly enjoyed being an “Awesome” Grandma and spending time with her grandkids. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tom; children, Valerie Marie (Justin) Miller, Jessica Gainer and Thomas (Erika) Gainer; grandchildren, Ava, Taylor, Mason, Zachary, Jase and Jaxon and “Upcoming”, Jude; two siblings and cousin, Mildred Gebhart. Following Kathie’s wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.