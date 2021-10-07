Kathleen “Kathie” A. (Velka) Gainer
Kathleen “Kathie” A. (Velka) Gainer, 71, passed away Oct. 6. She was born in Barberton Oct. 3, 1950 to the late Mike and Maria Velka and was a graduate of Barberton High School, Class of 1968. She was a loving wife and mother. Kathie truly enjoyed being an “Awesome” Grandma and spending time with her grandkids. She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tom; children, Valerie Marie (Justin) Miller, Jessica Gainer and Thomas (Erika) Gainer; grandchildren, Ava, Taylor, Mason, Zachary, Jase and Jaxon and “Upcoming”, Jude; two siblings and cousin, Mildred Gebhart. Following Kathie’s wishes, there will be no services. Cremation has taken place.www.barbertonherald.com
Comments / 0