María Salazar Ferro Joining The Times as Director of Newsroom Safety and Resilience

Colombian President Ivan Duque said Tuesday that his government is aware of cases of so-called "Havana Syndrome" at the US Embassy in Bogota, but is leaving the investigation to Washington. "Of course we have knowledge of this situation but I want to leave it to the US authorities, who are doing their own investigation, because it is about their own personnel," Duque told reporters in New York during an official US visit in which he has also visited Washington.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO