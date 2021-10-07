CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
María Salazar Ferro Joining The Times as Director of Newsroom Safety and Resilience

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m thrilled to welcome a new leader in our security organization — María Salazar Ferro, who is joining The Times on Monday, Oct. 11, as director of newsroom safety and resilience. Since 2005 María has worked at the Committee to Protect Journalists. In her long tenure at CPJ, she has helped journalists in distress in countless crises around the world. In 2016 María launched and led the CPJ emergencies department, who most recently helped in the incredible evacuation efforts for thousands of Afghan journalists.

