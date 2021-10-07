CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Ranking the NFL’s 10 best London games of all time

By Max Molski
975thefanatic.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe NFL has hardly given the people of Great Britain the best of what the league has to offer. Dating back to 2007, there have been 28 games in London and not a single one has featured two winning teams (h/t ProFootballTalk). With the New York Jets set to face the Atlanta Falcons at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday and the Jacksonville Jaguars scheduled to play the Miami Dolphins there on Oct. 17, that streak will reach 30 games.

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
audacy.com

JR on Rodgers: 'I'm sick of the guy now, just shut up'

The Green Bay Packers have silenced their doubters. Well, at least for a week. A primetime game at Lambeau Field proved to be the remedy to the team's season-opening woes, as the Packers roughed-up the Detroit Lions, 35-17, on Monday night. Following the game, Aaron Rodgers -- who threw for four touchdowns -- told reporters that it was nice to "get the trolls off our backs."
NFL
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Nick Chubb gets brutally frank after Browns’ heartbreaking loss vs. Chargers

Sunday is usually a day for reflection and Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb did exactly that after their heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. It was a high-octane affair between the two squads, with the result not being decided until the last two minutes. The Chargers escaped with a 47-42 win, sealed by Austin Ekeler’s three-yard score with only 1:31 left in the clock. The Browns had several chances to take the victory, but their late-game efforts proved to be futile.
NFL
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions make unfortunate news official

We knew it was coming and it was going to hurt but just moments ago, the Detroit Lions made it official that their best defender, Romeo Okwara has been placed on Reserve/Injured with a torn Achilles. This is the second Lions’ starter that is out with an Achilles injury as...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Spun

Mike Greenberg Says 1 NFL Team Was ‘Screwed’ On Sunday

Justin Tucker made history in the Baltimore Ravens last-second win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday when he drilled a 66-yard field goal as time expired. The kick not only allowed Baltimore to escape with a necessary victory on the road, but was also the longest made field goal in league history.
NFL
FanSided

3 games the Cowboys must win to finish off the NFC East

The Dallas Cowboys have the chance to clinch the NFC East title this season by winning these three games. The NFC East division was the joke of the entire league last season, with the Washington Football Team falling backwards into the title thanks to the tank-inspired decision-making by former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. But in 2021, it is evident that Dallas Cowboys are the easy, runaway favorites to win the division.
NFL
FanSided

Most interceptions by rookie QB in NFL history

With Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence struggling with turnovers in 2021, could he reach the record?. Lawrence would be in good company if he broke said record, as it’s held by none other than Peyton Manning. Through the first three weeks of the season, Lawrence has had at least two...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Kicker Getting Booed For His Terrible Performance

The Jacksonville Jaguars are playing very well on Sunday afternoon. The Jaguars are leading the Arizona Cardinals, 19-17, on Sunday. Jacksonville’s kicker is not having a good game, though. Josh Lambo, the Jaguars’ 30-year-old kicker, has missed two extra points on the day. He’s reportedly getting booed by the home...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
CBS LA

Football Fans React To Proof Of Vaccination Or Negative COVID Test Requirements To Get Into SoFi Stadium Sunday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – Fans who went to see the Chargers take on the Cleveland Browns Sunday at SoFi Stadium had mixed reactions to the new county mandate, which required proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test to get into the venue. (credit: CBS) The LA County mandate went into effect Oct. 7 and applies to outdoor venues, bars, breweries and wineries. “I’m not happy about it because we found out about it Wednesday night,” said a Browns fan. “We’re okay with it. We’re vaccinated. So, it’s not a big deal, but it’s just another burden on fans coming into the stadium.” “It kind...
NFL
On3.com

Drew Brees criticizes Saints offense under Jameis Winston

Former All Pro New Orleans Saints quarterback and future Hall of Famer Drew Brees had some choice words about the Saints offense. On NBC’s Football Night in America on Sunday , Brees was critical of the Saints offense with Jameis Winston under center. “It was a little sloppy. I don’t...
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles’ Jalen Hurts throws more dirt on Carson Wentz era with electric performance in Week 1 win over Falcons | QB report card

ATLANTA -- Jalen Hurts needed just seven plays Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons to show Eagles fans that this year will be different. The polarizing starting quarterback wasted little time displaying his dual-threat ability in the 32-6 win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, as he completed all four of his first-series passes, ran for a first down and tossed a beautiful bucket-pass touchdown to first-round pick DeVonta Smith.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#Panthers#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#British#New York Giants 13#The New York Giants#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#The Queens Guard
Popculture

Kansas City Chiefs Fans Get Into Major Brawl During Loss to Los Angeles Chargers

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in a good place right now. On Sunday, the Chiefs lost to the Los Angeles Chargers, and during the game, fans started to fight each other. Video of the brawl surfaced online which showed a few Chiefs fans arguing with each other. It then led to the fans getting into a fight, and at the end of the video, one fan is seen punching an older man who was already knocked out.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Super League
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best NFL Player of All Time From Every State

Getting to the NFL takes a combination of natural talent and hard work, but growing up in the right place can also help. A large portion of NFL players hail from large states like California, Texas, and Florida. Yet some smaller states produce an outsized share of great NFL players. 24/7 Tempo reviewed the birthplace […]
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy