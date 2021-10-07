AI Futures: how artificial intelligence is infiltrating the DJ booth

We may sometimes behave like computers, but more often, we are creative, irrational, and not always too bright. At least since the 1950s, the idea that it would be possible to soon create a machine that was capable of matching the full scope and level of achievement of human intelligence has been greeted with equal amounts of hype and hysteria. We’ve now succeeded in creating machines that can solve specific fairly narrow problems — “smart” machines that can diagnose disease, drive cars, understand speech, and beat us at chess — but general intelligence remains elusive.

