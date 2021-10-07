CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How long should I wait to file against my employer for not paying me?

I was an intern from May 2021 to August 2021. They paid me bi-weekly during this time. I have since been hired as a 1099 employee for them and they paid me last on September 14. They missed a month from August 12 to September 14 with paying me as well. But after messaging them they paid me. I work for them daily and signed a new contract to be paid bi-weekly. I still have not gotten paid for the work I did the week of September 14 until now October 7. I have tried getting in contact the last couple weeks. I believe I was to be paid on September 28 but revived nothing. They have since been avoiding my emails and calls. What is the next action I should take?

