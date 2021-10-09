CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange County, NY

Fate of Orange County nursing home in the hands of federal judge

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKiIQ_0cL2p60N00

The fate of an Orange County nursing home is in the hands of a federal judge.

The owner of the New Windsor Country Inn says some of its residents will have to move out if the judge decides religious exemptions are not allowed under the state's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The judge will decide on Tuesday whether religious exemptions will be allowed for health care workers.

Because staff at hospitals and care facilities like the New Windsor Country Inn are taking care of the most vulnerable people, when the state issued the mandate, no religious exemptions were allowed.

However, a New York judge put a pause on that until Oct. 12 -- but it's likely the state will win this case.

The argument that the mandate is a violation of people's religious freedoms hasn't worked in court so far.

Most recently, a judge denied the request for New York City employees.

It could pose a major problem for Paul Lockwood, the owner of the Country Inn. He tells News 12 he'll have no choice but to move some residents to other facilities, because they won't have enough staff to take care of them.

As of now, the state Health Department says 36% of the Country Inn staff are fully vaccinated. Another 9% got their first shot over the last two days.

"We have already spoken to other facilities who have available beds, and they would agree to take a number of our residents and house them temporarily until such a time we could restaff with people who are vaccinated," says Lockwood.

Lockwood says he's been trying to find new employees who are vaccinated, but with no luck.

He says some of the temporary agencies laughed at his request because there's just no one available.

Comments / 4

Guest
4d ago

Thank you Biden and Hochul we are so grateful what you have done to seniors with these new laws.. Once again seniors must pay the price.. Elected officials especially Democrats would rather ruin what time we have left

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Government
Orange County, NY
Health
City
New York City, NY
City
New Windsor, NY
New Windsor, NY
Government
County
Orange County, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
News 12

News 12

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy