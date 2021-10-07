Senate set to consider landmark voting reform bill
BOSTON - The Massachusetts State Senate unveiled S.2545, An Act fostering voter opportunities, trust, equity and security (the VOTES Act). This comprehensive voting reform bill permanently codifies the popular mail-in and early voting options used in Massachusetts in 2020. The bill would also enact same-day voter registration and make a series of other improvements to the Commonwealth’s election administration process.www.theyankeexpress.com
