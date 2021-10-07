CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Senate set to consider landmark voting reform bill

 5 days ago

BOSTON - The Massachusetts State Senate unveiled S.2545, An Act fostering voter opportunities, trust, equity and security (the VOTES Act). This comprehensive voting reform bill permanently codifies the popular mail-in and early voting options used in Massachusetts in 2020. The bill would also enact same-day voter registration and make a series of other improvements to the Commonwealth’s election administration process.

capenews.net

Senate Passes Bill Granting Expansion Of Mail-In, Early Voting Rights

A bill expanding early voting and voting-by-mail in Massachusetts was overwhelmingly passed by the Senate on Wednesday, October 6. The bill still needs the approval of the House. This comprehensive voting reform bill permanently codifies the popular mail-in and early voting options used in Massachusetts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Wicked Local

State Senate approves bill to make voting changes permanent

The state Senate on Wednesday went on record supporting the permanent adoption of COVID-era voting allowances like expanded early voting and voting-by-mail, and also adopted policies like same-day registration that go beyond the changes made to accommodate elections during a pandemic. The bill passed 36-3 along party lines after Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Herald

Massachusetts Senate passes ‘groundbreaking’ voting reforms

State senators passed a “groundbreaking” package of voting reforms — including making mail-in voting permanent, expanding early voting access and introducing same-day registration — bringing the state one step closer to enshrining pandemic-era expansions in voter access into state law. “The overarching goal of this legislation is to move our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
US News and World Report

Massachusetts Senate Debates Bill to Expand Voting Rights

BOSTON (AP) — A bill that would permanently write into Massachusetts law early voting options that were temporarily adopted during the height of the coronavirus pandemic was being debated Wednesday by the Massachusetts Senate. The bill would also enact same-day voter registration and make other changes to the commonwealth’s election...
CONGRESS & COURTS
