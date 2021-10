Beacon, a U.K.-based digital supply chain and freight platform maker, revealed on October 4 that it has raised $50 million in a series B funding round, led by Northstar.vc. Beacon’s software is designed to optimize digital supply chains with insights and visibility. The cloud-based platform offers a freight forwarding service across all modes integrated with its end-to-end visibility platform, connecting each stage of the supply chain to deliver a record of all the information teams need. The platform connects bookings to order management, live tracking, and document management.

