Girls Freshman Volleyball JV2 beats Kewaskum 2 – 1

With our last match of the night, we faced Kewaskum. Kewaskum had also not dropped a set yet that evening. Our opponent came on strong and we were un able to respond. With a season high of missed serves, and hits that went out of bounds, the Chargers dropped their very first conference set. However, they responded fairly quickly! In the second set, we went point for point back and forth until the we both rotated all the way around -score 12 to 12. Mollie Murphy was at the service line, and served the next 13 points! Evelyn Degner had four kills out of the 12 team kills. We definitely had the momentum now. Set three was to 15. We totaled 5 ace serves from Hailey Hess, Ava Walz and Mollie Murphy to grab the win.