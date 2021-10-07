Girls Freshman Volleyball JV2 beats Berlin 2 – 0

The Tigers won their 8th match in 8 days on the road versus Southmont. The Tigers were led by Weaver with 35 assist on the match. The Tigers had 43 assists in the whole match. The Tigers were led at the net by Starkey with 13 kills out of the middle. Barr had 8 kills and Weaver had 7 kills. DeGraw and Tilford both had 6 kills a piece. The Tigers passed a 1.52 on the match, with C. Albea passing a 1.73, Starkey passing a 1.71, and Deakins passing a 1.5. C. Albea had 13 digs on the match, out of the Tigers 46 total digs. Barr and Weaver both had 6 digs a piece. Starkey and Merchant both had 5 digs a piece. The Tigers had 7 aces on the match, lead by Starkey with 4 and Weaver with 2. Blocks were also a threat for the Tigers tonight but spread across the board.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO