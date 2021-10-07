Girls Freshman Volleyball JV2 beats Berlin 2 – 0
On Tuesday, your JV2 Chargers traveled to Winneconne to play in our second East Central Conference quad. Our first team was Berlin. Our second server, Evelyn Degner served our first 12 points and the set went pretty smooth with nine team kills tallied. Our second set, Hailey Hess was the hot server, but Berlin played us a little tougher as we slowed our play down. We did win the match, but needed to pick up the energy, as we still had to play Winneconne and Kewaskum.kmlchargers.com
