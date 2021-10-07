Divorce and Alimony

I am handicapped and bedridden and my spouse wants a divorce after 20 years of marriage. I hear there is not a guide for alimony but would I still be eligible if my spouse does not make that much money ? Also I will be going into assisted living I guess not sure where I will end up and I being told i don’t need it where I’m going. I’m being threatened that they need to live too and that a judge will not give that much because they have the right to survive also.