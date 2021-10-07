This Is Why Real Country Fans Love Lainey Wilson — Taste of Country Nights, On Demand [Listen]

When 7:30 p.m. Oct. 9 • Where Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, 14141 Riverport Drive, Maryland Heights • How much $35-$100 • More info livenation.com. Country music superstar Jason Aldean just announced his 10th studio album, “Macon, Georgia,” named after his hometown. The album is out Nov. 12 and includes “If I Didn’t Love You” featuring Carrie Underwood. “Where you were raised has such a big influence on who you become, and for me it’s no different ... especially from a music standpoint,” he said in a statement. “My little hometown of Macon was heavily instrumental in my musical background. Growing up in an environment that was a crossroads between country music, Southern rock, blues and R&B, it was just natural to blend different sounds in my on way.” Aldean has been vocal in his opposition to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and masks, but Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination or a negative test. By Kevin C. Johnson.

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO ・ 5 DAYS AGO