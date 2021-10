Pyhäkoski hydropower plant in Finland. Owner Fortum is among the utilities set to cash in on high power and gas prices in Europe. An unprecedented surge in power and gas prices is playing into the hands of hydropower producers in central and northern Europe, allowing them to cash in on their exposure to the wholesale market. Meanwhile, energy supply companies, as well as utilities facing regulatory clawback measures, are under pressure.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 4 DAYS AGO