Kub of the Week: Williamson, Kubs turn focus to Genesee

As every Whitepine League team has to do at least once each fall, the Kamiah football boys squared off against powerhouse Prairie last Friday night, Oct. 1. “I think we play as a team very together, and we played them physically as hard as we could for all four quarters,” running back Willis Williamson said. “We learned about ourselves as a team and we found ways to move the ball. It took a lot of misdirection and against their defense we got a slow start. We couldn’t really get off on blocks, so the backs kind of had to fend for ourselves early. But we did execute better in the second quarter.”