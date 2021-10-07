CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Heights, MO

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Initiative

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, October 23, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the Richmond Heights Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) will give the public its 20th opportunity to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring your pills for disposal to the locations listed below. (The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches.) The service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked. For more information about this program, visit the DEA’s Take Back Day website.

