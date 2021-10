SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - State troopers are working several traffic accidents throughout four South Mississippi counties that all happened Thursday morning. One of those accidents is a fatal crash in George County on Highway 26, near Joe Fortner Road, which is just west of where the road is closed due to the collapsed roadway. MHP Spokesperson Cal Robertson said a pickup truck and a log truck collided. All lanes are currently blocked while authorities work to clear the scene. The name of the victim has not yet been released.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO