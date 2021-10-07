Woda Cooper Underway on Construction of 35-Unit Age-Restricted Community in Iowa

WILTON, IOWA — Woda Cooper Cos. Inc. is underway on construction of Chandler Pointe in Wilton, about 30 miles east of Iowa City. The $6.9 million project will provide 35 units for residents age 55 and older. Monthly rents will range from $330 to $640 for one-bedroom units and from $395 to $735 for two-bedroom floor plans. Of the 35 units, 31 will be affordable for households with incomes at or below 80 percent of the area median income. Four apartments will be available at market rates. Completion is slated for late 2022.