Council tax could rise by £220, so here's how to check if you're overpaying or if you're eligible for a discount

(CBS Detroit) — The fourth Child Tax Credit payment from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) goes out later this week. But parents are wondering when exactly the money will be deposited. Last month’s check came on September 15 for those with direct deposit, or soon after for those depending on the U.S. postal system. This month’s payment will be sent on Friday, October 15. Advance payments will continue next month and the following month, thanks to the American Rescue Plan passed back in March. Though another round of stimulus checks seems to have been shelved, Democratic lawmakers are looking to...

