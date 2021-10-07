CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is starring in a Christmas film: 'I can't tell you how proud and overwhelmed I feel right now!'

By Lucy Morgan
glamourmagazine.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeigh-Anne Pinnock is having quite the year. As well as becoming a first-time mother to twins (who she shares with her fiancé Andre Gray), the Little Mix star made history at the Brit Awards, AND released her own documentary, Pop, Race & Power. If that wasn't enough? She's also landed herself a role in Aml Ameen's festive film, Boxing Day.

www.glamourmagazine.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes film debut in ‘Boxing Day’ trailer

Little Mix‘s Leigh-Anne Pinnock will make her big screen debut in the upcoming festive comedy Boxing Day, which has received its first trailer. Pinnock co-stars in the film as successful singer Georgia, whose ex-boyfriend Melvin (I May Destroy You‘s Aml Ameen) travels from the US back home to London for the holidays with his fiancée, Lisa (Aja Naomi King).
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

How Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock was cast in her first movie role

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock makes her movie debut in Boxing Day, which has just received its first trailer. The movie marks the feature directorial debut of I May Destroy You star Aml Ameen who also wrote, produced and stars in the lead role as Melvin, a British author living in America.
MOVIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Leigh-Anne Pinnock gifted a Mercedes-Benz for her 30th birthday

Andre Gray has gifted Leigh-Anne Pinnock a Mercedes-Benz for her 30th birthday. Leigh-Anne Pinnock has been gifted a Mercedes-Benz by her fiance ahead of her 30th birthday. The Little Mix star is set to celebrate her landmark birthday on Monday (04.10.21), and ahead of her big day, Leigh-Anne has revealed she's been given a green Mercedes-Benz G-Class by Andre Gray.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aml Ameen
Person
Leigh Anne Pinnock
Person
Andre Gray
Cosmopolitan

You need to see Leigh-Anne Pinnock’s majestic 30th birthday hairstyle

Leigh-Anne Pinnock is experiencing some major milestones at the moment. After revealing that she was expecting her first baby at the same time as fellow Little Mix’er Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne surprised us all when she announced she had given birth… to twins. How magical is that?. Now, seven weeks later,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Mix#Christmas#Boxing Day#Pop Race Power
thatgrapejuice.net

Jesy Nelson On Little Mix: “I Haven’t Spoken To The Girls”

Jesy Nelson is getting candid. Ahead of the release of her debut solo single, ‘Boyz,’ the former Little Mix star is now opening up about her relationship with her former bandmates in Glamour Magazine. Her words below…. “I haven’t spoken to the girls. It is weird because for so many...
CELEBRITIES
glamourmagazine.co.uk

Jesy Nelson is GLAMOUR’s October digital coverstar: “I tried everything to not be myself – ridiculous diets, lip fillers and corsets that bruised me – to be this girl people would accept”

GLAMOUR’s digital Self-Care Issue focuses on the importance of self-love, self-care and prioritising one’s mental health. So who better than the inimitable Jesy Nelson to grace the cover? Since stepping away from Little Mix nearly a year ago – for the sake of her mental health – Jesy’s journey to launching her first single as a solo artist has been a shining example of self-care. Here, in a wide-ranging and explosive interview, she tells Louise Gannon about her journey to happiness, her battles with body image, why she’s given up lip fillers, her love of bad boys, why she doesn’t want to have children and how – for the time being – she is not speaking to former bandmates, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Dancing with the Stars' Melora Hardin stuns fans with news of major change to the show

Dancing with the Stars' Melora Hardin has revealed that she will not only be dancing to the Disney song Mother Knows Best in week four - she will also be singing the track. The Bold Type actress - who has performed on Broadway - will pre-record the song ahead of Tuesday's live show where she will dance with professional partner Artem Chigvintsev.
THEATER & DANCE
rnbcincy.com

Nicki Minaj Is Trending Again After Addressing Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne: ‘If You Want A Solo Career Baby Just Say That’

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Another day, another trending topic featuring Nicki Minaj. This time, the rapper is the topic of Twitter discussion from addressing Leigh-Anne of Little Mix after screenshots were leaked that allegedly showed her criticizing her former groupmate, Jesy Nelson, for “Blackfishing.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett celebrate wonderful news involving daughter Willow

Will Smith and his longtime wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, must be over the moon after receiving incredible news about their youngest daughter, Willow. Hollywood's power duo had a proud parent moment after the 20-year-old made it onto Times 100 Most Influential People of 2021 list. Jada, her mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris,...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy