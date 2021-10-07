Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is starring in a Christmas film: 'I can't tell you how proud and overwhelmed I feel right now!'
Leigh-Anne Pinnock is having quite the year. As well as becoming a first-time mother to twins (who she shares with her fiancé Andre Gray), the Little Mix star made history at the Brit Awards, AND released her own documentary, Pop, Race & Power. If that wasn't enough? She's also landed herself a role in Aml Ameen's festive film, Boxing Day.www.glamourmagazine.co.uk
Comments / 0