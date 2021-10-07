Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock is starring in a Christmas film: 'I can't tell you how proud and overwhelmed I feel right now!'

GLAMOUR’s digital Self-Care Issue focuses on the importance of self-love, self-care and prioritising one’s mental health. So who better than the inimitable Jesy Nelson to grace the cover? Since stepping away from Little Mix nearly a year ago – for the sake of her mental health – Jesy’s journey to launching her first single as a solo artist has been a shining example of self-care. Here, in a wide-ranging and explosive interview, she tells Louise Gannon about her journey to happiness, her battles with body image, why she’s given up lip fillers, her love of bad boys, why she doesn’t want to have children and how – for the time being – she is not speaking to former bandmates, Jade, Perrie and Leigh-Anne.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO