CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

2021 Miami Heat Preview & Gambling Guide

By Zack Avello
sportsgamblingpodcast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2019-2020 season was nothing short of a failure for the Miami Heat. This team that shocked the league with a Cinderella story in the 2019 Bubble followed it up with a roller coaster of a season that included multiple five-game win streaks and losing streaks. They suffered multiple injuries, including to Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragić, and Tyler Herro, and were never able to get a consistent game going. This led to a 40-32 season and a sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Their fan base needs something new to heat up their excitement and that is exactly what they worked towards this offseason. Here is our 2021 Miami Heat preview.

www.sportsgamblingpodcast.com

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Miami Heat: Kyle Lowry Clears Up ‘Jersey-Gate’ Once & For All

Before Goran Dragic was a Miami Heat Lifer dawning the “7” in South Beach, being a provocateur and ambassador of Culture, and best friends and/or “Bratje” with Jimmy Butler, he played somewhere else. Follow along here. Before Kyle Lowry was the leader of the Toronto Raptors, winning titles for the...
NBA
ClutchPoints

2 potential trade candidates for Miami Heat entering 2021 training camp

Heading into 2021 NBA training camp with a chip on their shoulders, the Miami Heat are re-tooled and ready to make some noise this season. After a disappointing first round exit from last year’s playoffs, the Heat are poised for a major turnaround during the 2021-22 NBA season and will be out to show the entire league that they’re more than capable of winning back the Eastern Conference.
NBA
Yardbarker

NBA: Check Out What Miami Heat's Victor Oladipo Tweeted

Oladipo's Tweet said: "Wake up… wake up….. wake up… y’all finish that for me. HAGD." Oladipo played for the Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and Heat last season and averaged 19.8 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He was the number two overall pick in the NBA Draft by...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Gabe Vincent
Person
Victor Oladipo
Person
Duncan Robinson
Person
Kendrick Nunn
Person
Erik Spoelstra
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Goran Dragić
Person
Markieff Morris
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kyle Lowry
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Hoping Kyle Lowry Makes It Easier for Teammates

When the Miami Heat acquired Kyle Lowry in the offseason, the immediate expectation was for him to bring leadership and experience. Those are qualities and the success he's had during his career, including winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors, are what the Heat hope can lead to an improvement from last year's first-round exit against the Milwaukee Bucks.
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: What to know about the 4 training camp players

Training camp is officially underway for all NBA teams, including the Miami Heat. Basketball is finally back, although it may not seem like it for fans. Miami Heat fans can’t actually watch their favorite team play again until preseason begins on October 4, but players are back in the gym, as of yesterday.
NBA
Daily Herald

Lowry begins anew in Miami, ready for 1st practice with Heat

MIAMI -- Kyle Lowry posed for pictures with new Miami Heat teammates Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler. He chatted up some new teammates for the first time. And he struggled a bit trying to remember the names of various people he was meeting, a task that proved challenging since most were wearing masks.
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: 5 unexpected options for the final roster spot

The Miami Heat have one final roster spot left to fill before heading into this season. While it is not required that they fill this spot, it’s always nice to have a little bit of extra depth on the roster. The same names have been floating around when discussing who...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Heat
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Acquisition of P.J. Tucker Shouldn't Be Underestimated

No doubt, guard Kyle Lowry was the splash signing for the Miami Heat in the offseason. Lowry gives the Heat added star power and a proven winner. That doesn't mean the addition of forward P.J. Tucker should be overlooked. Actually, the move could end being just as important as the...
NBA
Sporting News

Kyle Lowry will kick the Miami Heat's offence into a new gear

It's clear Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra is excited about the addition of Kyle Lowry. During Media Day, Spoelstra spoke about the many parts of Lowry's game that contribute to winning — the control with which he plays, his versatility on offence, his disruptiveness on defence — but there was one part in particular that he went into detail about.
NBA
FanSided

The Los Angeles Lakers are recreating LeBron’s version of the Miami Heat

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are recreating the Miami Heat’s blueprint from 10 years ago. After a disappointing first-round playoff exit last season, the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James are looking to the past for their future success. Not just because the Lakers are older than any other NBA team.
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat Media Day: 4 biggest takeaways fans should have

The Miami Heat just held their media day ahead of the 2021-22 NBA season. A lot of comments were made, a lot of pictures were taken, and a lot of fans should feel great about the team after the session. Media day is always one of the most intriguing days...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Miami New Times

Everything You Need to Know Going in to the Miami Heat's Preseason

Believe it or not, another season of Miami Heat basketball is about to begin. Thanks to COVID-impacted seasons, there's a disorienting time warp: It's been only one year since the Heat were in the NBA Finals, even though we're technically two seasons removed. With an actual offseason under their belts...
NBA
Yardbarker

Miami Heat's Erik Spoelstra Speaks on the Business of Basketball

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra recently took time out to address the decision to trade Goran Dragic to the Toronto Raptors for guard Kyle Lowry during the offseason. Although Spoelstra was close with Dragic, he said the move was based on winning. At the end of the day, this is...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Coach Spo Looking Forward To Kyle Lowry’s Pace

The Miami Heat should be reinvigorated as they enter the upcoming season. While they have a ton of new faces, which should help bring new life and energy, in themselves, the added firepower that the players can bring with their actual skillsets is something else to be very excited about.
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat: Lessons to learn from the past 5 NBA Champions

The Miami Heat want to win a championship. As obvious as this statement may sound, this is the vision Pat Riley has for the current roster, and everyone on the team seems to believe that they can get it done. It was just one calendar year ago that the Miami...
NBA
Heat Nation

Video: Dominant Kyle Lowry shows out at Miami Heat practice

New Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry is already showing off his talents during the team’s training camp and appears focused on making sure his decision to join the Heat was the right one. The 35-year-old Lowry was acquired from the Toronto Raptors in a sign-and-trade during the offseason and could...
NBA
FanSided

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks preseason game preview, info, and injuries

The NBA is finally back! Well, kind of. The NBA preseason officially kicked off yesterday, but the Miami Heat have their first game today against the Atlanta Hawks. Now, it may not be as entertaining as the regular season, but at least there will be basketball to watch again. It feels like forever since the Miami Heat stepped onto an NBA basketball court.
NBA
chatsports.com

Miami Heat Media Day: Jimmy Butler Is Breathing Sighs Of Relief

Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler, Miami, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo, National Basketball Association, Tyler Herro, Los Angeles Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks. On Monday morning, the Miami Heat and the NBA held their annual Media Day, as only a few weeks remain before the 2021-22 season tipoff. A key highlight of the event featured Kyle Lowry, the Heat’s newest star free-agent acquisition, donning Miami Heat gear for the very first time.
NBA
Sportsnet.ca

NBA Roundup: Lowry makes Miami debut to help Heat beat Hawks

The Raptors finally returned home to Toronto on the night Kyle Lowry got going in Miami. The longtime star north of the border is now running the point in South Florida. The first full night of NBA preseason action started with the Raptors playing in their own arena for the first time since Feb. 28, 2020. They beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-107 on Monday in a game without the familiar starting point guards for either team.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy