2021 Miami Heat Preview & Gambling Guide

The 2019-2020 season was nothing short of a failure for the Miami Heat. This team that shocked the league with a Cinderella story in the 2019 Bubble followed it up with a roller coaster of a season that included multiple five-game win streaks and losing streaks. They suffered multiple injuries, including to Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragić, and Tyler Herro, and were never able to get a consistent game going. This led to a 40-32 season and a sixth-place finish in the Eastern Conference. Their fan base needs something new to heat up their excitement and that is exactly what they worked towards this offseason. Here is our 2021 Miami Heat preview.