Faith of A Mustard Seed

In revisiting ‘The New Being’, Tillich takes the text of Romans 8:38-39 where Paul writes what Tillich says are “among the most powerful ever written”—“For I am sure that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creations, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” Based on this scripture, Tillich uses the subject— ‘Principalities and Powers’