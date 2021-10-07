Expressions of faithUnity of the Spirit(part 6)

“Therefore, I say this and testify in the Lord: you should no longer live as the Gentiles live, in the futility of their thoughts. They are darkened in their understanding, excluded from the life of God, because of the ignorance that is in them and because of the hardness of their hearts. They became callous and gave themselves over to promiscuity for the practice of every kind of impurity with a desire for more and more. But that is not how you came to know Christ. You heard about Him [Christ] and were taught by Him, as the truth is in Jesus,” Ephesians 4:17-21.