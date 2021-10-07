CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BancorpSouth and Federal Home Loan Bank Award Grant To Hope Downtown Network

hopeprescott.com
 6 days ago

BancorpSouth Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $78,222 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) matching-grant funding to 10 nonprofits in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana. PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities. The Arkansas organizations which received funding are:

