BancorpSouth and Federal Home Loan Bank Award Grant To Hope Downtown Network
BancorpSouth Bank and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas awarded $78,222 in Partnership Grant Program (PGP) matching-grant funding to 10 nonprofits in Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana. PGP grants help qualified nonprofit organizations fund a variety of operational and administrative activities that are critical to serving their communities. The Arkansas organizations which received funding are:www.hopeprescott.com
Comments / 0